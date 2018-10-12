Home Sport Cricket

Selectors and team management on same page: MSK Prasad on communication issue 

Senior opener Murali Vijay and youngster Karun Nair -- said on record that there has been no communication from either the selectors or team management regarding their exclusion from the Test side.

Published: 12th October 2018 12:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2018 12:29 AM   |  A+A-

BCCI Selection Committee Chairman MSK Prasad (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: In the line of fire with regards to 'communication policy', national chief selector MSK Prasad Thursday said his panel and the Indian team management are on the "same page".

There has been a raging debate over the past few days after two players, senior opener Murali Vijay and youngster Karun Nair -- said on record that there has been no communication from either the selectors or team management regarding their exclusion from the Test side.

"Team management and selection committee are always on the same page. We are very, very clear on our selection policy and I stand by that," Prasad said during a media interaction here.

The Committee of Administrators (CoA) chief Vinod Rai met the selection panel on Wednesday along with the team management, comprising captain Virat Kohli, coach Ravi Shastri and Rohit Sharma, to enquire about the communication process and the policy employed.

It has been learnt that from now on, every selection meeting will be followed by a press conference to ensure that the media doesn't draw conjectures about the selection policy.

It has been done at the behest of Vinod Rai.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Floccinaucinihilipilification Challenge: Getting Shashi Tharoored (Photo | PTI)
Floccinaucinihilipilification Challenge: Getting Shashi Tharoored and hippopotomonstrosesquippedaliophobia
Rocket carrying two astronauts fails mid-air
Gallery
Some research results show that baby girls are better listeners that their counterparts as they respond to huiman voice better in their toddler years, and 'seem to actually prefer human speech to other sounds.'
International Day of the Girl Child: Do you know 65 million girls don't attend school worldwide?
As cyclone Titli lands south of Gopalpur about an hour back, the region is lashed by heavy rains and strong wind. (Photo | Biswanath Swain/EPS)
Cyclone Titli hits Odisha coast
facebook twitter whatsapp