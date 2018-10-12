Home Sport Cricket

West Indies win toss in second Test, opt to bat against India

India rested Mohammed Shami and brought in fellow pacer Shardul Thakur who is making his Test debut.

Published: 12th October 2018 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2018 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

Indian cricket team

Indian cricket team stands for national anthem during the first day of the second cricket test match between India and West Indies in Hyderabad | AP

By PTI

HYDERABAD: West Indies won the toss and opted to bat in the second and final Test against India here on Friday.

India rested Mohammed Shami and brought in fellow pacer Shardul Thakur who is making his Test debut.

West Indies made two changes as they left out Keemo Paul and Sherman Lewis.

Jomel Warrican and captain Jason Holder, who returned after missing out of the first Test, replaced them.

India are leading 1-0 in the series after wining the first Test at Rajkot.

The Teams: India: Virat Kohli (captain), Prithvi Shaw, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur.
West Indies: Jason Holder (captain), Kraigg Brathwaite, Kieran Powell, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Sunil Ambris, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich (wk), Devendra Bishoo, Jomel Warrican, Shannon Gabriel.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad Test India vs West Indies Shardul Thakur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Floccinaucinihilipilification Challenge: Getting Shashi Tharoored (Photo | PTI)
Floccinaucinihilipilification Challenge: Getting Shashi Tharoored and hippopotomonstrosesquippedaliophobia
Rocket carrying two astronauts fails mid-air
Gallery
Tamil actors Prashanth and Sneha in 'Virumbigiren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Sneha: Here are the rare photos of 'Punnagai Arasi'
Some research results show that baby girls are better listeners that their counterparts as they respond to huiman voice better in their toddler years, and 'seem to actually prefer human speech to other sounds.'
International Day of the Girl Child: Do you know 65 million girls don't attend school worldwide?
facebook twitter whatsapp