Eoin Morgan hits 92 as England make 278 in 2nd ODI

Eoin Morgan hit 11 fours and two sixes in his 91-ball innings that formed the core of the England score after Sri Lanka won the toss and put the tourists in.

Published: 13th October 2018 04:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2018 04:20 PM   |  A+A-

England's Eoin Morgan plays a shot as Sri Lanka's wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella watches during their second one-day international cricket match in Dambulla. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

DAMBULLA:  Captain Eoin Morgan blasted 92 and Test skipper Joe Root 71 as England reached 278 for nine in their second one day international against Sri Lanka on Saturday.

Root hit six fours in his knock.

Paceman Lasith Malinga took five for 44 on the tricky Dambulla pitch, including England opener Jason Roy with the fourth ball of the day.

But Root hit three straight fours off Malinga in the fifth over as England grew in confidence.

Adil Rashid and Olly Stone put on 24 for the final wicket to give England a late boost.

The first of the five ODIs at the same ground on Wednesday was abandoned after 15 overs because of heavy rain.

TAGS
Eoin Morgan Sri Lanka vs England Lasith Malinga Joe Root

