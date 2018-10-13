Home Sport Cricket

India end day 2 at 308/4 after bowling out West Indies for 311

India are trailing by three runs with Rishabh Pant (85) and Ajinkya Rahane (75) at the crease.

Published: 13th October 2018 05:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2018 05:15 PM   |  A+A-

Rishabh Pant (Photo | AP)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Replying to West Indies' 311 all out, India were 308 for four in their first innings at stumps on the second day of the second and final Test, here on Saturday.

India had bowled out the West Indies in the first session of the day.

The hosts are trailing by three runs with Rishabh Pant (85) and Ajinkya Rahane (75) at the crease.

Brief Scores: West Indies 1st innings: 311 all out in 101.

4 overs (Roston Chase 106, Jason Holder 52; Umesh Yadav 6/88) India 1st innings: 308/4 in 81 overs (R Pant 85 batting, A Rahane 75 batting, Prithvi Shaw 70, Virat Kohli 45; Jason Holder 2/85).

TAGS
Rishabh Pant Ajinkya Rahane India vs West Indies

Comments

