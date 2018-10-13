Home Sport Cricket

#MeToo in sports: BCCI CEO Rahul Johri accused of sexual assault

Rahul Johri was accused of taking advantage of the victim by offering a job opportunity.

Published: 13th October 2018 04:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2018 04:13 PM   |  A+A-

BCCI CEO Rahul Johri (File | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) CEO Rahul Johri has been accused of sexual assault by a female author in the latest case of the #MeToo movement in cricket.

Johri, who was the Executive Vice-President and General Manager (South Asia) for Discovery Network Asia Pacific, before joining as BCCI CEO in 2016 was accused of taking advantage of the victim by offering a job opportunity.

Johri has been named in a Twitter post by author Harnidh Kaur, who shared screenshots of a detailed account of the victim on her Twitter handl@PedestianPoet. Johri was not immediately available for comment.

The victim levelled allegations against Johri saying he had taken her to his place where he said "the final part" of an interview would take place.

"Rahul Johri: Currently the CEO of BCCI - Ex Discovery Channel. Rahul was an ex-colleague. Through the times of partying at Raj's house, then building a successful media business, and then wading through other channels -- Rahul kept in touch with me," read the screenshot on Kaur's handle.

During a discussion on possible job, he suddenly got up and asked Kaur to accompany him to his home. She knew his wife, having socially met and invited the couple to her home earlier for dinner. When they reached his house, he took out the key to unlock the door to which Kaur said why he did not inform her that his wife was not home, only to be told what was there to inform.

In the house, after she asked for water, he came to her with his pants down and assaulted her. "Till date I have borne the burden of this sordid incident, blaming myself for this -- I have wondered if I had showed I was needy, I don't think so -- but it's all hazy and confused in my head.

"For years, I have told myself -- that was so cheap of me -- but the truth is, it was so sudden and so manipulated that I had no chance at even knowing what the hell this was," the victim further wrote.

This is the third such instance in cricket after Sri Lankan cricketers Arjuna Ranatunga and Lasith Malinga were named.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rahul Johri BCCI CEO MeToo Harnidh Kaur MeToo Movement

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti (File | PTI)
MJ Akbar in #MeToo campaign: Government can't comment on it, says Uma Bharti
Red Bull F1 car graces Miami Beach and Rocky Mountains in US Road Trip
Gallery
Animal-rights campaigners are hoping this year's festival season in Nepal will be a little less bloody.(Photo | AP)
Activists hope to stop animal sacrifice during Nepal's biggest festival
Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter, Princess Eugenie, married her wine merchant fiance, Jack Brooksbank at a start-studded ceremony in Windsor Castle on Friday. (Photo: AP)
Princess Eugenie weds Jack Brooksbank: Celebrations at Windsor Castle
facebook twitter whatsapp