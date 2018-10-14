Home Sport Cricket

Azhar admits pressure will be on Pakistan to beat Australia 

Pakistan will be forced to make a change after regular opener Imam-ul-Haq fractured his finger in the first Test and was ruled out, opening an option to bring Azhar as opener.

Published: 14th October 2018 06:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2018 06:01 PM   |  A+A-

Azhar Ali

Pakistan's Azhar Ali. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

ABU DHABI: Senior batsman Azhar Ali admitted Pakistan will be under pressure of expectations in the second Test against Australia starting in Abu Dhabi from Tuesday.

Pakistan dominated much of the first Test in Dubai but failed to get the last two wickets as Australia finished at 362-8.

Set a daunting 462 runs Australia's fightback was led by opener Usman Khawaja's 141, ably assisted by Travis Head (72) and skipper Tim Paine (61 not out).

ALSO READ | Australia's Usman Khawaja, Travis Head frustrate Pakistan victory charge in first Test

"I can't say if the pressure will be more on Pakistan or Australia but we are the home side and obviously people expect us to win and so there is pressure," said Azhar on Sunday.

"However, having said that these are favourable conditions for us and we have to make the most of it.

"Pressure is always different in every match and obviously this is a decider. Being the home team we have to win it and we will enter the field thinking that. We will look to play positive cricket and hopefully the result will go our way.

Pakistan will be forced to make a change after regular opener Imam-ul-Haq fractured his finger in the first Test and was ruled out, opening an option to bring Azhar as opener.

The 33-year-old held the opening spot since the Oval Test in England in August 2016 and struck a triple century against the West Indies in Dubai and a double hundred against Australia in Melbourne -- both in 2016.

He went to his customary number three position for the two Tests against Sri Lanka last year and in last week's first Test against Australia.

Pakistan can also bring in limited over specialist Fakhar Zaman to play his first Test, despite a poor form in the Asia Cup scoring only 56 runs in five matches with two ducks.

Azhar said he will do it against for his team.

"When playing for Pakistan one has to be ready for everything," said Azhar.

"I have always believed in that and whatever the team management decides or the captain decides, I will be ready to do that.

Azhar admitted Pakistan players were disappointed at not winning the first Test.

"We are not disheartened but, yes, disappointed, obviously after dominating the Test match throughout and then not winning it," said Azhar, a veteran of 66 Tests.

"Unfortunately we couldn't win but I think we also have to give credit to the Australians as well as they showed resilience and kept fighting till the end.

ALSO READ | Australia face tough task after Haris Sohail hits maiden Pakistan ton

" Azhar said he remains focused despite not in the best of form, managing only 95 runs in the last four Tests. A batman always wants to score runs and it doesn't feel nice when he doesn't score runs," said Azhar.

"But the important thing is to stay focused and believe that once you get a good knock things will start rolling again.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Azhar Ali Pakistan vs Australia Tim Paine Travis Head

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti (File | PTI)
MJ Akbar in #MeToo campaign: Government can't comment on it, says Uma Bharti
Red Bull F1 car graces Miami Beach and Rocky Mountains in US Road Trip
Gallery
'Makkal Selvan' Vijay Sethupathi has surely stolen many hearts from his first film 'Thenmerku Paruvakaatru' in 2011, till his latest film with Trisha - '96'. The actor has been dubbed as a 'indie film star' and known for his films such as Pizza, Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom, Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara, Naanum Rowdy Thaan, Vikram Vedha, and the recent Mani Ratnam film Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. Here are five upcoming films with the actor to look forward to.
Vijay Sethupathi's five upcoming films
Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir receives the Ceat International Cricketer of the Year 2008 -2009 Award from Actress Mallika Sherawat in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday Gautam Gambhir: Here are some rare snaps of the unsung hero of 2011 World Cup
facebook twitter whatsapp