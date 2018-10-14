Home Sport Cricket

Hello! Is MS Dhoni ignoring chief selector MSK Prasad’s call?

After 25 days of Vijay Hazare Trophy action, Saturday morning was a bit different for the net bowlers. They were excited about a chance to bowl to MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma.

Published: 14th October 2018 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2018 05:14 AM   |  A+A-

MS Dhoni

Indian cricketer MS Dhoni (File | PTI)

By Krishnendu Banerjee
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  After 25 days of Vijay Hazare Trophy action, Saturday morning was a bit different for the net bowlers. They were excited about a chance to bowl to MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma. While the latter arrived for the quarterfinals, the former did not.

Announcing the squad for the first two ODIs against the West Indies on Thursday, chief selector MSK Prasad had said Dhoni would join the Jharkhand team for the Hazare knockout phase. On Saturday, the Jharkhand team management confirmed he has decided not to.

This is not the first time of late that the selection committee and players have been found to be thinking differently. In different incidents, Murali Vijay and Karun Nair said there had been no communication between them and selectors before they were dropped. Not quite the same, but Dhoni’s case is another example.

“He is a asset to the team and players look up to him. MS understands what each player needs and he talks to them about problems,” Jharkhand coach Rajeev Kumar said. “But he didn’t want to join as it would mean dropping a player. He didn’t want to tinker with the combination, especially when the team is doing well. He said he would try to come for a day to support the team.”

It’s to be seen how selectors react. He has not been in great form recently and it’s possible that the selectors wanted to see how he is doing. It’s up to the BCCI also to decide whether this amounts to ignoring the selection committee’s call.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MSK Prasad Dhoni

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti (File | PTI)
MJ Akbar in #MeToo campaign: Government can't comment on it, says Uma Bharti
Red Bull F1 car graces Miami Beach and Rocky Mountains in US Road Trip
Gallery
Animal-rights campaigners are hoping this year's festival season in Nepal will be a little less bloody.(Photo | AP)
Activists hope to stop animal sacrifice during Nepal's biggest festival
Folk artists perform during the inauguration of Dasara festival atop chamundi hill in Mysuru. (Photo|Udayshankar S/ EPS)
Mysuru Dasara celebrations in pictures
facebook twitter whatsapp