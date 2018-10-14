India bowl out West Indies for 127, need 72 runs to win 2nd Test 

By PTI

HYDERABAD: India bowled out the West Indies for 127 in their second innings, setting themselves an easy target of 72 runs to win the second Test and clinch the two-match series 2-0, on Sunday.

India had taken a 56-run first innings lead after scoring 367 in reply to West Indies' 311 all out.

Sunil Ambris top-scored for the hosts with his 38-run knock while pacer Umesh Yadav (4/45) and spin all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (3/12) shared seven wickets between them for the hosts.

Brief Scores: West Indies: 311 and 127 all out in 46.1 overs (S Ambris 38, Shai Hope 28; Umesh Yadav 4/45).

India: 367 all out in 106.4 overs (Rishabh Pant 92, Ajinkya Rahane 80, Prithvi Shaw 70; Jason Holder 5/56, Shannon Gabriel 3/107).