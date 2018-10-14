Home Sport Cricket

India bowl out West Indies for 127, need 72 runs to win 2nd Test 

Sunil Ambris top-scored for the hosts with his 38-run knock while pacer Umesh Yadav (4/45) and spin all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (3/12) shared seven wickets between them for the hosts.

Indian bowler Umesh Yadav, third right, celebrates the dismissal of West Indies' Shane Dowrich during the third day of the second cricket test match between India and West Indies in Hyderabad, India, Sunday. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: India bowled out the West Indies for 127 in their second innings, setting themselves an easy target of 72 runs to win the second Test and clinch the two-match series 2-0, on Sunday.

India had taken a 56-run first innings lead after scoring 367 in reply to West Indies' 311 all out.

Brief Scores: West Indies: 311 and 127 all out in 46.1 overs (S Ambris 38, Shai Hope 28; Umesh Yadav 4/45).

India: 367 all out in 106.4 overs (Rishabh Pant 92, Ajinkya Rahane 80, Prithvi Shaw 70; Jason Holder 5/56, Shannon Gabriel 3/107).

