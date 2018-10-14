Home Sport Cricket

India vs West Indies second Test: Despite missed incoming calls, team calm on KL Rahul

Another good batting track. Another average attack. And another dismal outing with the bat. This is the story of KL Rahul.

Published: 14th October 2018 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2018 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

KL Rahul

Indian cricketer KL Rahul (File | PTI)

By Vishal Vivek
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Another good batting track. Another average attack. And another dismal outing with the bat. This is the story of KL Rahul. The way he set off on Saturday, there were signs of a revival. A half-volley from Shannon Gabriel was met with a beautiful cover drive which fetched three runs. What followed was pure tragedy. While Prithvi Shaw was taking the fast bowlers to the cleaners, Rahul struggled to even find his foothold.

The way he got out was also familiar. It was another incoming delivery, which the batsman wasn’t sure whether to defend or leave. The ball hit the inside edge of Rahul’s tentative bat before disturbing the stumps. The opener’s struggle against the delivery coming back into him has seen him total just 303 runs in 12 innings starting from the series in England. Of this, 149 came in one innings. It leaves India in an unenviable position before the tour of Australia.

They can recall Murali Vijay, hand Mayank Agarwal a Test debut or persist with Rahul who is low on confidence. In batting coach Sanjay Bangar’s words, Rahul’s repeated failures against this kind of deliveries is not a serious concern. “I felt today’s (Saturday’s) dismissal wasn’t related to the ball coming in because it was probably a fourth-stump ball that he was looking to leave. Yes, he has had issues with balls coming in to him.

He’s working hard on it. But at times, batsmen tend to think a lot about away going balls and forget to concentrate on straighter ones or which generally pitch on the stump line. If he gets out after making 20-25, then it is a more serious cause of concern. What is important he is concentrating and expecting balls to pitch on the stump line and taking it from there,” said Bangar at the end of play. In his last 17 innings in the longest format, Rahul has only one half-century and one century. If he gets a second innings here, it will be his last chance to prove himself before the long flight to Australia. Despite indifferent form, Rahul remains very much in the scheme of things and would be a surprise if he is not the first choice opener at Adelaide in seven weeks time.

“You need to keep an eye on the future. Whatever runs he has scored for the Indian team, have come overseas. His contributions even in India have come in tough times, like in the series against Australia. He is part of the other formats as well. So from a team management’s point of view, we will back players who are capable of winning matches.” The question is, how long will the patience of the team management last? It’s not as if there is no other option for the selectors.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KL Rahul India vs West Indies India vs West Indies second Test

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti (File | PTI)
MJ Akbar in #MeToo campaign: Government can't comment on it, says Uma Bharti
Red Bull F1 car graces Miami Beach and Rocky Mountains in US Road Trip
Gallery
Animal-rights campaigners are hoping this year's festival season in Nepal will be a little less bloody.(Photo | AP)
Activists hope to stop animal sacrifice during Nepal's biggest festival
Folk artists perform during the inauguration of Dasara festival atop chamundi hill in Mysuru. (Photo|Udayshankar S/ EPS)
Mysuru Dasara celebrations in pictures
facebook twitter whatsapp