Australia A women cricket beat India A by 91 runs

15th October 2018

MUMBAI: Australia A women cricket team beat India A women by 91 runs in the opening match of the three-match series here on Monday.

Electing to bat first the tourists put up a 271/8 in the allotted 50 overs while India failed to achieve the target and were all out for 180. 

For Australia openers Chloe Piparo(17) and Georgia Redmayne (14) provided a good start, but Piparo was the first to go after lbw in Ekka's spell in the 6th over.

Then Redmayne was run out by Gayakwad in the 13th over.

After Redmayne's departure McGrath went on to score highest 58 off 66 with 10 fours and a six. But in the 27th over she was bowled by Gayakwad stumped by Verma.

Others who chipped in were Graham (48), Stalenberg (47), Wellington (18) and skipper Strano remained unbeaten at 37.

For India Preeti Bose took 3/42, Ekka bagged two wickets and Gayakwad, Dibyadarshini claimed one each.

Indian opening pair had a disastrous start with Punia (4) and skipper Raut went for a duck including Vaidya and Dibyadarshini.

Preeto Bose remained the highest scorer for India (not out) 62 off 80 with 6 fours while Pandey too contributed 42 off 54 with 7 fours.

Wicket kept falling at regular intervals for India and pressure kept mounting on them unable to chase a target and were all out for 180 in 46.2 overs.

For Australia Strano 3/23 remained the best bowler with economy of 2.87, while Brown, Cheatle and Johnson took 2 wickets each and Mates went for one.

 

