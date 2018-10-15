Jayasuriya charged under ICC anti-corruption code

By IANS

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday charged former Sri Lanka captain Sanath Jayasuriya with two counts of breaching the ICC anti-corruption code.

The charges relate to failure or refusal to cooperate with an ACU investigation and obstructing or delaying an investigation, including concealing, tampering with or destroying any documentation or other information which may be relevant, a statement said.

Jayasuriya has 14 days from October 15 to respond to the charges.

The ICC statement further said the global cricket body won't make any further comment in respect of these charges at this stage.