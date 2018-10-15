Home Sport Cricket

Jayasuriya charged under ICC anti-corruption code

The ICC statement further said the global cricket body won't make any further comment in respect of these charges at this stage.

Published: 15th October 2018 04:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2018 04:33 PM   |  A+A-

Sri Lankan cricketer Lasith Malinga (L) speaks with chairman of selectors Sanath Jayasuriya during a practice session at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele.|AFP

Sanath Jayasuriya with Lasith Malinga. ( Photo | AFP)

By IANS

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday charged former Sri Lanka captain Sanath Jayasuriya with two counts of breaching the ICC anti-corruption code.

The charges relate to failure or refusal to cooperate with an ACU investigation and obstructing or delaying an investigation, including concealing, tampering with or destroying any documentation or other information which may be relevant, a statement said.

ALSO READ | ICC warns England, Sri Lanka players of match-fixing ahead of tour

Jayasuriya has 14 days from October 15 to respond to the charges.

The ICC statement further said the global cricket body won't make any further comment in respect of these charges at this stage.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
The International Cricket Council anti-corruption law ICC Sanath Jayasuriya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Poster of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra starrer ' Badhaai Ho!'.
Ayushmann Khurrana starrer ‘Badhaai Ho’ gets new release date
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian Wes (File | AP)
Kim Kardashian slammed for tweet supporting death row prisoner
Gallery
Mesut Ozil is a third-generation Turkish-German. He says, 'My technique and feeling for the ball is the Turkish side to my game. The discipline, attitude and always-give-your-all is the German part.” | (File | AP)
Mesut Ozil birthday: 5 interesting facts about Arsenal's playmaker 
Dr A P J Abdul Kalam (right), who was then Scientific advisor to the Defence Minister and Secretary, Department of Defence Research and Development and R Chidambaram (left) Secretary, Department of Atomic Energy called on Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpay
Abdul Kalam 87th birth anniversary: Here are the rare photos of people's President
facebook twitter whatsapp