Rahul Johri's continuance with BCCI 'untenable': Sources

An anonymous woman has alleged that prior to his association with the BCCI, Johri took her to his house for the final part of an interview and assaulted her.

Published: 15th October 2018 04:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2018 04:40 PM   |  A+A-

Rahul Johri

BCCI CEO Rahul Johri (File | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday stated that Chief Executive Officer Rahul Johri's continuance with the country's apex cricketing authority has become "untenable' in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations by an anonymous ex-colleague.

Sources in the BCCI told ANI that they are "very concerned" regarding the allegations against Johri, adding that "the continuance of Rahul Johri has become untenable, especially keeping in mind the presence of women employees in the office and the kind of message sent to women cricketers playing from different states across the nation."

"Associations are likely to hold a meeting to discuss the plan of action over the issue," the sources added.

An anonymous woman has alleged that prior to his association with the BCCI, Johri took her to his house for the final part of an interview and assaulted her.

The BCCI has directed Johri to provide an explanation regarding the allegations within a week.

Following the allegations, Johri will not be representing the BCCI at the upcoming two-day International Cricket Council's (ICC) chief executives' meeting in Singapore. BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Chaudhary will replace Johri to represent the board, sources said.

The meeting is scheduled to be held from October 16 to 19, and will discuss the possibility of introducing cricket in the summer Olympic Games and how to tighten various T20 and T10 cricket leagues in the future. (ANI)

