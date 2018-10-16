Afghanistan's Hazratullah Zazai becomes third to hit six sixes in an over in T20 cricket

By Online Desk

It is never easy to open an innings after a "Gayle-storm" has hit the stadium. It would definitely be a "do or die" situation with no option but to go all guns blazing at the opposition.

But, Afghanistan Premier League outfit Kabul Zwanan's 20-year-old opener Hazratullah Zazai had it all sorted as he gave back the firebrand Carribean's team a taste of their own medicine, under five overs into the innings.

Chasing a mammoth 245 for victory thanks to Chris Gayle's 48-ball 80, the left-hander smashed Balkh Legends' Abdullah Mazari for six sixes in an over, becoming only the third batsman in T20 history to do so.

IN PICS | Players to smash six sixes in an over: Do you know them all?

Kabul raced to 70 for no loss in 4 overs thanks to Zazai's jaw-dropping display of cricket and the Afghanistan international completed his fifty in twelve balls, equalling the record for the fastest half-century in T20 cricket shared by Chris Gayle himself and India's Yuvraj Singh. Gayle had achieved the feet batting for Melbourne Renegades against Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League 2016, while Yuvi's knock famous knock was against England in the 2007 ICC World T20.

Sadly for Zazai, his heroics was not enough to see his team past the target as their innings ended at 223/7 in 20 overs. He made 62 off just 17 balls with four fours and seven sixes before being dismissed by Ben Laughlin.

"It is a very enjoyable moment for me that my name is now linked to so many big names of the game, who are really legends of the game," ICC quoted him as saying after the match.

Hazratullah Zazai had made his international debut recently against Ireland.