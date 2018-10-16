Home Sport Cricket

Afghanistan's Hazratullah Zazai becomes third to hit six sixes in an over in T20 cricket

The 20-year-old completed his fifty in twelve balls, equalling the record for the fastest half-century in T20 shared by Chris Gayle and Yuvraj Singh.

Published: 16th October 2018 12:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2018 12:56 AM   |  A+A-

Hazratullah Zazai

Afghan batsman Hazratullah Zazai (Photo | Twitter @ICC)

By Online Desk

It is never easy to open an innings after a "Gayle-storm" has hit the stadium. It would definitely be a "do or die" situation with no option but to go all guns blazing at the opposition.

But, Afghanistan Premier League outfit Kabul Zwanan's 20-year-old opener Hazratullah Zazai had it all sorted as he gave back the firebrand Carribean's team a taste of their own medicine, under five overs into the innings.

Chasing a mammoth 245 for victory thanks to Chris Gayle's 48-ball 80, the left-hander smashed Balkh Legends' Abdullah Mazari for six sixes in an over, becoming only the third batsman in T20 history to do so.

IN PICS | Players to smash six sixes in an over: Do you know them all?

Kabul raced to 70 for no loss in 4 overs thanks to Zazai's jaw-dropping display of cricket and the Afghanistan international completed his fifty in twelve balls, equalling the record for the fastest half-century in T20 cricket shared by Chris Gayle himself and India's Yuvraj Singh. Gayle had achieved the feet batting for Melbourne Renegades against Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League 2016, while Yuvi's knock famous knock was against England in the 2007 ICC World T20. 

Sadly for Zazai, his heroics was not enough to see his team past the target as their innings ended at 223/7 in 20 overs. He made 62 off just 17 balls with four fours and seven sixes before being dismissed by Ben Laughlin.

"It is a very enjoyable moment for me that my name is now linked to so many big names of the game, who are really legends of the game," ICC quoted him as saying after the match.

Hazratullah Zazai had made his international debut recently against Ireland.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hazratullah Zazai Afghanistan Premier League six sixes in an over Kabul Zwanan Fastest T20 fifty Fastest half century Afghanistan cricket

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Poster of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra starrer ' Badhaai Ho!'.
Ayushmann Khurrana starrer ‘Badhaai Ho’ gets new release date
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian Wes (File | AP)
Kim Kardashian slammed for tweet supporting death row prisoner
Gallery
Popular author-scriptwriter Mario Puzo is worldwide known for his best-selling novel, ‘The Godfather.’ Made into a chilling crime drama in 1972, its film version focused on an Italian family. It chronicled the life of patriarch Vito Corleone (Brando), and
Remembering Mario Puzo: Celebrated writer and creator of ‘The Godfather’  
The festive season is back and once again its that time of the year when night turns into day and the city reverberates to the beat of countless drums. (Photo | PTI)
SEE PICTURES |  Navaratri fervour grips cities, revellers groove to Garba tunes
facebook twitter whatsapp