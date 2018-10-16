Home Sport Cricket

Sri Lanka vs England: Kusal Perera out of next ODI, Liam Dawson goes home 

Perera suffered a hamstring injury while Dawson strained his right side while bowling during England's Saturday win.

Liam Dawson of England and Kusal Perera of Sri Lanka (Photos| AFP)

By AFP

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka's middle order batsman Kusal Perera will skip the three remaining one-day matches against England, while visiting all-rounder Liam Dawson has been ruled out of the entire tournament, officials said.

Perera, who scored 30 in Saturday's second ODI, suffered a hamstring injury and will be replaced by Sadeera Samarawickrama for the rest of the five-match series, Sri Lanka Cricket officials said.

Dawson strained his right side while bowling during England's Saturday win, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said Monday.

The top order batsman and leg spinner has been ruled out of the rest of the tour and was due to return home Tuesday.

He has been replaced by Joe Denly, who is in England's Test squad.

The third one-day international is due to take place in Kandy on Wednesday.

The first ODI was washed out.

Apart from the five-match ODI series, England will play three Tests and a one-off T20 in Sri Lanka with the tour due to end on November 27.

 

