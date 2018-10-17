Home Sport Cricket

Australia to face United Arab Emirates in a T20I on Monday

The match has been upgraded to full T20I status after both Cricket Australia and the Pakistan Cricket Board sanctioned the move.

Published: 17th October 2018 10:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2018 10:56 PM   |  A+A-

UAE cricket team (Photo | Twitter)

By UNI

DUBAI:  The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will host Australia in a T20I for the first time on Monday.

Australia were already scheduled to play the UAE as part of their preparation for the upcoming T20I series against Pakistan.

The match has now been upgraded to full T20I status after both Cricket Australia and the Pakistan Cricket Board sanctioned the move.

The match will take place at the Abu Dhabi Cricket Oval 1 pitch which is adjacent to the Zayed Cricket Stadium that is used for most international matches in the area, an ICC report today said, "We are delighted to be in a position to announce this fixture and we are extremely grateful to the ICC for their support in accrediting the Abu Dhabi oval for T20 International cricket at such short notice," said Emirates Cricket Board member Zayed Abbas.

He added, "Our thanks also go to Cricket Australia for approaching this opportunity so positively, and especially to the Pakistan Cricket Board for permitting this match during their home tour in the UAE with Australia. It has been an incredible effort from all parties to bring this match to fruition."

The UAE players will have the opportunity to test themselves against a host of players used to playing in the world's leading T20 leagues with Aaron Finch, Glenn Maxwell, Andrew Tye, Chris Lynn and Adam Zampa all in the Australia squad.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UAE vs Australia UAE vs Australia T20 Australia cricket UAE cricket team

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sasikala teacher speaks to The New Indian Express about the ongoing Sabarimala Protest
Sasikala teacher speaks to The New Indian Express about the ongoing Sabarimala Protest
Pop icon Lady Gaga. (Photo | Associated Press)
Wedding bells for Lady Gaga, Christian Carino
Gallery
Andrea started her acting career in theatre with Girish Karnad's Nagamandala. (Photo | Andrea Instagram)
Here are some stunning photos of 'Vada Chennai' star Andrea
The untitled Avengers 4 movie is seven months away from release, and many fans have already made amazing connections between the Marvel movies and predicted what could happen in the final part of the Avengers series.
Avengers 4 predictions: Here's what could happen in the final part
facebook twitter whatsapp