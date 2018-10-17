Australia to face United Arab Emirates in a T20I on Monday

By UNI

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will host Australia in a T20I for the first time on Monday.

Australia were already scheduled to play the UAE as part of their preparation for the upcoming T20I series against Pakistan.

The match has now been upgraded to full T20I status after both Cricket Australia and the Pakistan Cricket Board sanctioned the move.

The match will take place at the Abu Dhabi Cricket Oval 1 pitch which is adjacent to the Zayed Cricket Stadium that is used for most international matches in the area, an ICC report today said, "We are delighted to be in a position to announce this fixture and we are extremely grateful to the ICC for their support in accrediting the Abu Dhabi oval for T20 International cricket at such short notice," said Emirates Cricket Board member Zayed Abbas.

He added, "Our thanks also go to Cricket Australia for approaching this opportunity so positively, and especially to the Pakistan Cricket Board for permitting this match during their home tour in the UAE with Australia. It has been an incredible effort from all parties to bring this match to fruition."

The UAE players will have the opportunity to test themselves against a host of players used to playing in the world's leading T20 leagues with Aaron Finch, Glenn Maxwell, Andrew Tye, Chris Lynn and Adam Zampa all in the Australia squad.