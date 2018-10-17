Home Sport Cricket

Enterprising Vihari picks up pace in shorter formats

Hanuma Vihari has been an example of consistency in the domestic circuit.

Published: 17th October 2018 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2018 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

Hanuma Vihari (Photo | File)

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Hanuma Vihari has been an example of consistency in the domestic circuit. The right-hander accumulated 752, 688, 626, 780, 841 runs in his last five Ranji Trophy seasons; a reason for his maiden India call-up for the final England Test.Vihari had some iffy moments against the swing-bowling wiles of James Anderson and Stuart Broad. But the gritty batsman notched up a 124-ball 56 and took three wickets to boot.

“Once I got my eye in, I got used to the conditions. So, I was not thinking who was bowling at me and I was just focusing on the ball. I was making adjustments with my front foot because Broad was getting it in quite sharply. I (opened my stance), giving more space with my front foot, and those were the adjustments I made to ensure I counter the in-swing,” said Vihari of his debut at the Oval.

Having made his mark and retained his place in the Test squad, the Andhra Pradesh captain is determined to prove he is no one-dimensional batsman. Batting in the limited-over formats is something he has to work on.Although his domestic T20 average and strike rate (21.38 and 111) are not that impressive, the right-hander has quietly been changing the perception about him the 50-over batsman. His List A numbers are far better (average 45.43, strike rate 82.86).

“My mindset has changed in limited-over cricket. I want to be more aggressive. I have a formula for the four-day format, which I don’t want to change much. But in one-dayers and T20s, I want to be more expressive. I know I have the shots. I want to be the X factor in the team,” remarked the batsman after his team lost to Hyderabad in the Vijay Hazare quarterfinal on Tuesday.

He has played some knocks that suggest he is gradually making this shift. The 99-ball 95 against Hyderabad went in vain, but it was noticed that he hit four sixes. Last season against Mumbai, he made a blistering 118-ball 169 to help Andhra beat Mumbai. In a Deodhar Trophy game against an India A attack featuring the likes of Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Basil Thampi, Shahbaz Nadeem and Krunal Pandya, his contribution was a match-winning 76-ball 95.

“I just don’t want to contribute to the team score but I also want to win matches. With my game, I want to create some fear in the opposition when I’m there in the crease. That is how I want to look at one-dayers and T20s,” concluded the 25-year-old, who will soon shift focus to Ranji Trophy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hanuma Vihari

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO: Unboxing the Google Pixel 3 and First Look
World Food Day 2018: Visiting Chennai's oldest eateries
Gallery
A shuttle train linking the Moroccan capital to a town farther north on the Atlantic coast derailed Tuesday, killing at least seven people and injuring dozens, Moroccan authorities and the state news agency said. (Photo | AFP)
Passenger train derails in Morocco, at least 7 killed
Then PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee addressing news reporters at Biju Patnaik Airport at Bhuhaneshwar after conducting ariel Sunvey of cyclone affected Ganjam district, Giridhar Gawang and BJD president Naveen Patnaik are also seen. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Naveen Patnaik: Here are the rare photos of the Odisha CM
facebook twitter whatsapp