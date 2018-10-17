ICC to introduce Women's Safety and Guidelines policy

By UNI

NEW DELHI: Taking a cue from the '#MeToo movement,' the International Cricket Council (ICC) has decided to introduce 'Women's Safety and Guidelines' policy, to counter the menace.

Many cricketers and officials have been charged with sexual harassment.

In such a scenario, the ICC opted to to deal with such incidences strictly, so as to avoid them in future.

The policies are expected to be in place before the upcoming ICC Women's WT20, which begins on November 9 in West Indies.

The ICC will discuss this policy in its meeting, starting in Singapore on Wednesday.

In the wake of nine incidents of sexual harassment in the last 18 months that have occurred within the cricket world, especially in international matches, the ICC has decided to implement the guidelines soon.

Under the '#MeToo campaign,' an unknown woman has accused Rahul Johri, the chief executive of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) of sexual harassment, while Sri Lankan cricketer Lasith Malinga has been accused of exploitation during the Indian Premier League.