India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli on course to take over another Sachin Tendulkar record

By Online Desk

Team India skipper Virat Kohli is set to add another milestone to his 50-over career.

The Delhi dasher needs 187 runs to go ahead of Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar’s tally of 1573 runs in 39 ODIs at an average of 52.73 against the Windies.

Kohli has played 27 ODIs against Windies and has scored 1387 runs at an average of 60.30 including four centuries and nine half-centuries.

Considering his form and consistency, he is all set to breach Sachin’s record in the upcoming five-match ODI series.

The list of top ODI run-scorers against Caribbeans also comprises of other legends like Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly and Mohammed Azharuddin. Among the active players, MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma find themselves in the elite bracket.

In 211 ODIs, Kohli, who will become 30 this year, has scored 9779 runs at an average of 58.20 and with a strike rate of 92.12. He needs 221 runs to complete 10000 ODI runs. If he does breach the number, he will join Sachin Tendulkar (18426 runs), Sourav Ganguly (11363 runs), Rahul Dravid (10889 runs) and MS Dhoni (10123 runs) among the Indians.

He has notched off 35 centuries and is second to Tendulkar's record 49 tons.

Former captain MS Dhoni also requires 51 runs to complete 10,000 runs in ODIs for India.

The ODI series will start on 21st October at Guwahati. India have already registered a thumping 2-0 victory in the Test matches.

The five-match series will be followed by three T20s between the two sides.