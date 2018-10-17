India vs Windies: Virat Kohli on course to take over another Sachin Tendulkar record

By Online Desk

Team India skipper Virat Kohli is set to add another milestone to his 50-over career.

The Delhi dasher needs 187 runs to go ahead of Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar’s tally of 1573 runs in 39 ODIs at an average of 52.73 against the Windies.

Kohli has played 27 ODIs against Windies and has scored 1387 runs at an average of 60.30 including four centuries and nine half-centuries.

Considering his form and consistency, he is all set to breach Sachin’s record in the upcoming five-match ODI series.

The list of top ODI run-scorers against Caribbeans also comprises of other legends like Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly and Mohammed Azharuddin. Among the active players, MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma find themselves in the elite bracket.

In 211 ODIs, Kohli, who will become thirty this year, has scored 9779 runs at an average of 58.20 and with a strike rate of 92.12.

He has notched off 35 centuries and is second to Tendulkar's record 49 tons.

The ODI series will start on 21st October at Guwahati. India have already registered a thumping 2-0 victory in the Test matches.

The five-match series will be followed by three T20s between the two sides.