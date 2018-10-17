Home Sport Cricket

Jasprit Bumrah not bothered about what people say about his bowling action 

Experts such as former Pakistan pacer Aqib Javed feel his unusual bowling action makes him injury prone.

Published: 17th October 2018 11:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2018 11:56 PM   |  A+A-

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah says he is not interested in what the experts are saying about his bowling action (File| BCCI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: India pacer Jasprit Bumrah says he does not pay heed to opinions on his bowling action since he is comfortable with what he is doing.

Experts such as former Pakistan pacer Aqib Javed feel his unusual bowling action makes him injury prone.

"I don't focus on what the experts are saying or not. I focus on what has helped me and and I try to focus on my body and what do I need to keep myself fit.

There is not a perfect action in cricket, tell me a bowler, like that, who has not got injured. I focus on how to improve my fitness level," 24-year-old Bumrah told a select group of reporters here.

Bumrah, associated with ASICS, was in the city for a promotional event.

ALSO READ | Bhuvi feels Australia tour will be challenging despite absence of Warner and Smith

The death overs specialist said it would not be prudent to comment on upcoming Australia tour without having a look at the conditions.

"There is always bounce there but Australia now a days is known for high-scoring games well. I am not focusing too much ahead, I am focusing on whatever the next match I play. That's always been my philosophy.

Jasprit Bumrah | PTI

"When I reach Australia, I will assess the wickets. Because sometimes going there with pre-conceived notions and then it doesn't happen, so you are in no space. I'll go there, see the conditions and plan according to that," he said.

India are set to tour Australia for a four Test match series, with the first Test beginning at Adelaide on December 6.

Bumrah also lauded India's bowling coach Bharat Arun, saying the communication with him has been helpful so far.

"You discuss plans with your bowling coach. That communication has been good. I had done one U-19 camp under him and he knows my bowling. It is always good when you have an experienced coach, who knows your strengths and weaknesses," said Bumrah.

The pacer has been rested for the first two One-Day Internationals against the West Indies and he is not complaining.

"It is always good to have a break. Whenever you return from the break, the hunger is back, the body is fresh, you are up and running in good spirit," he said.

Bumrah, who has played six Test matches, however did not comment on the ongoing controversy surrounding the use of SG balls in Tests in India.

Skipper Virat Kohli and ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin are not in favour using SG ball.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jasprit Bumrah Jasprit Bumrah bowling action Indian pacer Australia tour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sasikala teacher speaks to The New Indian Express about the ongoing Sabarimala Protest
Sasikala teacher speaks to The New Indian Express about the ongoing Sabarimala Protest
Pop icon Lady Gaga. (Photo | Associated Press)
Wedding bells for Lady Gaga, Christian Carino
Gallery
Andrea started her acting career in theatre with Girish Karnad's Nagamandala. (Photo | Andrea Instagram)
Here are some stunning photos of 'Vada Chennai' star Andrea
The untitled Avengers 4 movie is seven months away from release, and many fans have already made amazing connections between the Marvel movies and predicted what could happen in the final part of the Avengers series.
Avengers 4 predictions: Here's what could happen in the final part
facebook twitter whatsapp