West Indies team, MS Dhoni reach Guwahati for opening ODI

Eight members of the West Indies team had arrived in Guwahati on October 15 and the rest of their teammates joined them today.

Published: 17th October 2018 10:51 PM

West Indies' captain Jason Holder with the teammates during a practice session ahead of the first cricket test match against India in Rajkot. (File | PTI)

West Indies cricket team (File | PTI)

By UNI

GUWAHATI: The West Indies team for Sunday's first ODI in a five-match series arrived at Guwahati on Wednesday.

From the Indian team, only MS Dhoni reached today, along with members of support staff.

The rest of the host team is scheduled to arrive tomorrow.

Both the teams will attend practice sessions at the match venue, the Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

The two teams will clash in the first match of the five-ODI series on October 21 in a day-night encounter, the first such 50-over match to be hosted in this stadium.

 

India vs West Indies West Indies team MS Dhoni

