Australia to play T20 against UAE next week

The touring Australians were scheduled to face the UAE as part of their tune-up for their upcoming T20 series against Pakistan.

Australia Cricket Team (File | AFP)

By AFP

SYDNEY: Australia will play the United Arab Emirates for the first time in an official Twenty20 clash next week after the game was sanctioned, officials said Thursday.

But it has now been granted full international status after both Cricket Australia and the Pakistan Cricket Board agreed to the move, the International Cricket Council said on its website.

Emirates Cricket Board member Zayed Abbas said the match in Abu Dhabi on October 22 would give his side some much-needed game-time against a leading international team.

"Our thanks also go to Cricket Australia for approaching this opportunity so positively, and especially to the Pakistan Cricket Board for permitting this match during their home tour in the UAE with Australia," he said.

"It has been an incredible effort from all parties to bring this match to fruition."

The UAE are ranked 13th in the world, with the Australians third.

Australia are currently playing the second Test against Pakistan in the UAE ahead of a three-game T20 series starting on October 24.

