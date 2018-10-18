Selvakumar, Sonu propel TN to win

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Abishiek Selvakumar’s 78 and R Sonu Yadav’s 66 helped Tamil Nadu beat Kerala by five wickets in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy U-19 tournament, in Jaipur.

Brief scores: Kerala 232/7 in 50 ovs (TJ Aadidev 59, Vathsal 51; H Trilok Nag 4/33) lost to Tamil Nadu 235/5 in 45.4 ovs (Abishiek Selvakumar 78, R Sonu Yadav 66).

Jayadithya shines

Jayadithya scored 44 as VCA B beat Maruthi CA by six wickets in the Velammal Cricket School Believe Yourself Trophy U-12 tournament.

Brief scores: Maruthi CA 155/5 in 30 ovs (Arshad 52 n.o, Hrithik 55) lost to VCA B 157/4 in 23 ovs (Jayadithya 44, Dinesh 40 n.o).

Under-16 cricket

Harrington Cricket Academy will be organising an U-16 round robin league cricket tournament for academies and clubs from today. The tournament will be played in 30 overs round robin league format. The final will be 45 overs per side. All the matches will be played at Reddy MN Green and Santhoshapuram grounds.

State level chess meet

Sivakasi Chess Sparklers will be conducting the Tamil Nadu state level chess tournament at Kamarajar Matriculation Junior School, Sivakasi, on October 21.

Apart from the Open event, the tournament will see children vie for top honours in the Under-8, 10, 12 and 15 categories. The total prize money is `50,000. The entry fee is `200. For Virudhunagar district players, it is `150.

Entries can registered online through paychessentryfee.com or chessfee.com or easypaychess.com or signinchess.com. Those who have not registered with TN State Chess Association have to pay an additional amount of `150. For details, contact: 9843426884.

Softball Championship

Chennai Softball Association will hold the 8th senior inter-district championship on October 20 and 21 at Rajiv Gandhi College of Engineering.