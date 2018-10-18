Home Sport Cricket

Women's cricket: Australia A defeat India A; take 2-0 lead 

For the hosts, skipper Poonam Raut, who was struggling with the bat, found her mojo and top-scored with 64.

Published: 18th October 2018 12:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2018 12:06 AM   |  A+A-

Captain Poonam Raut's 64 was not enough to get India A to a safe total (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Australia A Women defeated their Indian counterparts by four wickets in the second ODI here on Wednesday to take a 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

The third game scheduled to be held at the MCA's Bandra Kurla facility on Friday now remains a dead-rubber.

Choosing to bat, India A managed to put only 197/7 in their alloted 50 overs and the visitors chased the target with over 9 overs to spare.

For the hosts, skipper Poonam Raut, who was struggling with the bat, found her mojo and top-scored with 64.

But she was devoid of partners at the top. Mona Meshram, who came in at number 5, chipped in with a useful knock of 59.

For the Aussies, skipper Molly Stanro returned with fine figures of 3-23.

While chasing Heather Graham remained unbeaten on 68 and steered her side home.

She was ably supported by Tahila McGrath (47).

Later Sammy Jo Johnson (21 not out) stood out with Graham as the visitors took an unaccessible 2-0 lead.

Brief Scores: India A 197/7 in 50 overs (Poonam Raut 64, Mona Meshram 59, Molly Stanro 3-23) lost to Australia A 200/6 (Heather Graham 68 not out, Tahila McGrath 47, Shikha Pandey 3-38).

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Women's cricket Australia A India A vs Australia A Poonam Raut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sasikala teacher speaks to The New Indian Express about the ongoing Sabarimala Protest
Sasikala teacher speaks to The New Indian Express about the ongoing Sabarimala Protest
Pop icon Lady Gaga. (Photo | Associated Press)
Wedding bells for Lady Gaga, Christian Carino
Gallery
Andrea started her acting career in theatre with Girish Karnad's Nagamandala. (Photo | Andrea Instagram)
Here are some stunning photos of 'Vada Chennai' star Andrea
The untitled Avengers 4 movie is seven months away from release, and many fans have already made amazing connections between the Marvel movies and predicted what could happen in the final part of the Avengers series.
Avengers 4 predictions: Here's what could happen in the final part
facebook twitter whatsapp