Women's cricket: Australia A defeat India A; take 2-0 lead 

By PTI

MUMBAI: Australia A Women defeated their Indian counterparts by four wickets in the second ODI here on Wednesday to take a 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

The third game scheduled to be held at the MCA's Bandra Kurla facility on Friday now remains a dead-rubber.

Choosing to bat, India A managed to put only 197/7 in their alloted 50 overs and the visitors chased the target with over 9 overs to spare.

For the hosts, skipper Poonam Raut, who was struggling with the bat, found her mojo and top-scored with 64.

But she was devoid of partners at the top. Mona Meshram, who came in at number 5, chipped in with a useful knock of 59.

For the Aussies, skipper Molly Stanro returned with fine figures of 3-23.

While chasing Heather Graham remained unbeaten on 68 and steered her side home.

She was ably supported by Tahila McGrath (47).

Later Sammy Jo Johnson (21 not out) stood out with Graham as the visitors took an unaccessible 2-0 lead.

Brief Scores: India A 197/7 in 50 overs (Poonam Raut 64, Mona Meshram 59, Molly Stanro 3-23) lost to Australia A 200/6 (Heather Graham 68 not out, Tahila McGrath 47, Shikha Pandey 3-38).