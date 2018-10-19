CK Khanna hopeful about India's glory in 2019 World Cup

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) acting president has expressed confidence that the Indian team would emerge victorious in the 2019 cricket World Cup.

Khanna further lauded the leadership skills of Indian skipper Virat Kohli and wished the Indian team for their upcoming series against West Indies and Australia.

Speaking to ANI, Khanna said, "We are confident the way Indian team is playing and performing under Virat. The forthcoming series against West Indies and Australia are a part of their preparation for the 2019 World Cup which, we are sure, India are going to clinch."

"Virat has been leading the team from the front. We are proud of him. All the best to him. Entire country is proud of him," he added.

After clinching the two-match Test series against West Indies 2-0, India will now face the Caribbean side in one-day format. Both the teams are slated to play a five-match ODI series from October 21 to November 1.

The ongoing series against West Indies is part of India's preparation ahead of the crucial Test series against Australia and the 2019 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup.