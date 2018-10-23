Deepak shines in ICF victory

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Deepak’s hat-trick helped ICF to seal a comfortable 4-1 win over Indian Bank in the Chennai Hockey Association’s Shriram City Super Six league championship.Results: Integral Coach Factory 4 (Deepak 3, Rakesh Tete) bt Indian Bank 1 (V Surender); IOB 5 (RS Sunilmurthy 2, V Vinod Rayer, MK Muddappa, Harmanpreet Singh) bt Central Excise 2 (S Balaji, J Sathish).

Vimal helps TN gain lead

R Vimal Khumar’s 66 helped Tamil Nadu gain a 110-run lead over Karnataka on the second day of the South Zone Vijay Merchant Trophy U-16 tournament in Dindigul.Brief scores: Karnataka 112 and 7/0 in 5 ovs vs Tamil Nadu 222/8 decl. in 104 ovs (R Vimal Khumar 66, M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar 46, Manav Parakh 38; K Shashi Kumar 3/41).