Home Sport Cricket

Art of leaving and negotiating short ball in Hanuma Vihari's plans for Australia Tests

Vihari made a gritty 56 on Test debut in England but did not make the eleven for the two home games against the West Indies despite being in the squad.

Published: 24th October 2018 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2018 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

India's Hanuma Vihari runs after hitting a shot during the fifth Test match of a five match series between England and India at the Oval cricket ground in London, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. | (File | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The art of leaving the ball and negotiating the short ball are the two aspects of his game, Hanuma Vihari is working on ahead of India's tour of Australia.

Vihari made a gritty 56 on Test debut in England but did not make the eleven for the two home games against the West Indies despite being in the squad.

Since there is not much time left for the first Test starting December 6 at Adelaide, Vihari hopes to be in India A squad for the New Zealand tour, where Test regulars Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane are also expected to travel ahead of the tour Down Under.

"I did not get a game against the West Indies, so I used the time in the nets to prepare for Australia. We had a ramp kept on the pitch so that it generates some steep bounce which we are likely to face Down Under," said Vihari after making a match-winning 87 in India B's 43-run win over India A in Deodhar Trophy here on Tuesday.

"It is a big series I would like to be hundred per cent before I go there. I don't know if I will be in the team for the A tour to New Zealand but if I get a game it will be good practice. If not the same, the conditions could be similar to Australia," said the Andhra captain.

Like in England, leaving the ball will also be crucial in Australia and Vihari wants to master the art.

"At the international level, I have seen fast bowlers mostly bowl short of length to test you, especially the youngsters. People say that there is pace and bounce in wickets in Australia so I will have to learn (to play the shot ball better). Leaving the ball will also be crucial and I am confident doing that I want to perfect the shot," he said.

"Honestly, there is not much gap to prepare for Australia tour. Immediately after this (Deodhar Trophy), we have the Ranji Trophy coming up. With the limited time that I have, I will try to make the best use of it," added Vihari.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp