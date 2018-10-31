Home Sport Cricket

Will Ranji Trophy produce another first-time champion? 

While Gujarat won their maiden title last season, Vidharbha were the winners the season before.

Published: 31st October 2018 08:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2018 08:24 PM   |  A+A-

Vidarbha team captain Faiz Fazal along with teammates celebrate with the trophy after winning the Ranji Trophy final match against Delhi. (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A record 37 teams, including seven debutants from the northeast, participating in the Ranji Trophy beginning Thursday pose a massive logistical challenge for a cricket board going through administrative chaos.

The new teams -- Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Nagaland, Meghalaya , Bihar and Puducherry -- did feature in the recently held 50-over Vijay Hazare Trophy but playing red-ball cricket will be a tougher challenge.

Some argued that the new teams should have made a gradual progression to the Ranji Trophy, starting with age group cricket rather than rushing them into the country's premier first-class competition.

However, the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators went for an all-out approach and the newbies now find themselves thrown in at the deep end.

The nine teams will compete against each other in the plate group, just like they did in Vijay Hazare Trophy where Bihar, who returned to domestic cricket after 18 years, and Uttarakhand, gave a good account of themselves.

Most of these teams will rely on their outstation players this season.

ALSO READ | Pragyan Ojha - captained Bihar to play Ranji Trophy after 18 years

More than 50 grounds will be used during the tournament, making it a huge logistical challenge but Saba Karim, BCCI GM of Cricket Operations, said his team is ready.

"We are ready and we have proved that with the successful conduct of domestic tournaments (Vijay Hazare, Duleep Trophy, Deodhar Trophy) leading up to the Ranji Trophy.

Our team has been working round the clock ahead of the tournament," Karim told PTI.

"The new teams have shown what they are capable of. No doubt, Ranji Trophy will be their toughest challenge but with the help of outstation players, I am eager to see how they perform," added the former India wicket-keeper.

While the nine teams aim to find their footing, domestic stars will be in action across Group A, B and C.

Test regular Cheteshwar Pujara is expected to play Saurashtra's opener against Chattisgarh while spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and Murali Vijay have been named in the Tamil Nadu squad for their first game against Madhya Pradesh.

With teams already announced for the four-Test series in Australia and the A tour of New Zealand, exemplary performances in Ranji Trophy are unlikely to be rewarded.

Group A seems to be the toughest of all in the presence record champions Mumbai, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Saurashtra, Railways Chattisgarh, Vidarbha and Gujarat.

While Gujarat won their maiden title last season, Vidharbha were the winners the season before.

Ahead of another season, it would be too early to speculate if there will be a first-time winner of Ranji Trophy.

Perennial favourites Mumbai will be led by the stylish Shreyas Iyer, at least in their opener against Railways at the Karnail Singh Stadium in Delhi.

The team will be high on confidence following their triumph in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Teenage star Prithvi Shaw will not feature against Railways as he still recovering from an injury he suffered during the Deodhar Trophy in Delhi last week.

Most of the Test regulars are expected to play in early stages of the tournament, unless they are picked for the A tour of New Zealand, which takes place ahead of the Test series in Australia beginning December.

=

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ranji Trophy Ranji Trophy new teams Ranji Trophy winner BCCI Domestic cricket

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp