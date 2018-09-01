Home Sport Cricket

Joe Root fights as England reach 92 for 3 at lunch on day three of fourth Test

Starting from overnight 6-0, England made a slow start with openers Keaton Jennings and Alastair Cook putting on 24 for the first wicket.

01st September 2018

England's Joe Root plays and misses a ball from India's Mohammed Shami during play on the third day of the 4th cricket test match between England and India at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

SOUTHAMPTON: Skipper Joe Root showed glimpses of form despite England top-order putting up another flop show reaching 92 for 3 in their second innings at lunch on the third day of the fourth Test.

England now have an overall lead of 65 runs with seven wickets in hand but India will have an advantage having dismissed Keaton Jennings (36) at the stroke of lunch.

Root and Jennings put on 59 runs for the third wicket as Mohammed Shami (1/16) struck at the stroke of lunch as Jennings was trapped leg before for 36 runs, with the DRS referral going against the batsman.

Root was unbeaten on 30 runs.

England lead by 65 runs, after overcoming the 27-run deficit to India in the first innings.

Starting from overnight 6-0, England made a slow start with openers Jennings and Alastair Cook (12) putting on 24 for the first wicket.

They were more intent on staying at the wicket, even as Indian pacers didn't get as much purchase they did in the first innings.

Despite slow proceedings, Jasprit Bumrah (1/31) got the breakthrough in the 13th over as Cook edged to KL Rahul at second slip, who held a juggling catch on third attempt.

Surprisingly, Moeen Ali (9) was given a promotion and batted at number three, albeit managing only nine runs for the second-wicket partnership.

Ishant Sharma (1-11) nicked him off in the 16th over, with Rahul holding another low catch at second slip.

Replays suggested that he managed to get fingers under the ball, and Ali had to walk back.

It was his 11th catch in the series, the most for an Indian fielder in England, going past Rahul Dravid's 10 catches in the 2002 four-Test series here.

Root then came out to bat at number four, and along with Jennings, pulled his side out of trouble.

While the latter dug in deep and fought hard to preserve his wicket, the former was easier on the eyes and punished any loose balls.

Root hit four fours during his 50-ball stay thus far.

The duo put on 50 from 84 balls for the third wicket as England started to recover from their slow start in the morning session.

But Shami left them to do it all over again right at the break.

