Kaushik, Anirudh guide Jolly Rovers to victory

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Riding on M Kaushik Gandhi’s 102 and B Anirudh Sitaram’s unbeaten 94, Jolly Rovers defeated MRC A by eight wickets in the VAP Memorial Trophy on Saturday. Kaushik and Anirudh added 174 off 180 balls for the second wicket.

At IIT-Chemplast: Take Solutions-MRC A 260/8 in 50 ovs (Arpit Vasavada 126 n.o, S Arun 48; T Natarajan 3/40) lost to Sanmar-Jolly Rovers 264/2 in 44.5 ovs (M Kaushik Gandhi 102, B Anirudh Sitaram 94 n.o). Points: Jolly Rovers 4 (24); MRC 0 (18). At CPT-IP: (23-over match). India Cements-Grand Slam 131 in 23 ovs (S Sharun Kumar 4/41) bt India Pistons 105/9 in 23 ovs (S Chandrasekar 39 n.o; PS Raghul 3/16, R Aushik Srinivas 3/27).

Points: Grand Slam 4 (16); India Pistons 0 (14). At TI Murugappa: Nelson 261/7 in 50 ovs (S Karthik 73, Manan Sharma 57; D Rahul 3/62) bt TI Cycles 175 in 46.1 ovs (S Santosh Shiv 57, R Aashish Kumar 46; M Suresh Babu 4/29). Points: Nelson 4 (16); TI Cycles 0 (4). At MAC: Kalpathi-CromBest 132 in 45.5 ovs (Prasanth Parameswaran 3/21, P Sakthi 3/25) lost to MCC 135/5 in 37 ovs (U Sasidev 45 n.o; Samruddh Bhat 3/27). Points: MCC 4 (24); CromBest 0 (8). At SRMC: Kalpathi-Young Stars vs India Cements-Vijay CC match called off due to wet outfield.

Sudarshan boosts City I

B Sai Sudarshan’s 76 helped City I post 337/7 in 90 overs against City III on the first day of a TNCA round robin U-19 match.

Brief scores: City I 337/7 in 90 ovs (B Sai Sudharsan 76, S Rithik Easwaran 67; T Nrupesh Puvvada 4/63) vs City III; City II 136/7 in 78 ovs (HI Waseem Ahmed 66 batting) vs City IV.

Rafath enters quarters

Rafath Habib of RSPB beat Dilip Kumar of MCC 5-4 to enter the quarterfinals of the all India six-red snooker championship tournament.

Results: Rafath Habib (RSPB) bt Dilip Kumar (MCC) 5-4; Manan Chandra (PSPB) bt Dhaksh Reddy (MCC) 5-4; Akshay Kumar (UP) bt Loganathan (TNBSA) 5-3; Varun Kumar (RSPB) bt Vinay Agarwal (UP) 5-3; Pranit (MCC) bt Laxman Rawat (PSPB) 5-4; Anuj Uppal (Del) bt Sourav Kothari (PSPB) 5-3.

