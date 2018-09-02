Virat Kohli survives dubious DRS call as India reach 46/3 against England at lunch on Day 4

By PTI

SOUTHAMPTON: Skipper Virat Kohli got a lucky reprieve after another howler from third umpire Joel Wilson as India reached 46 for 3 against England at lunch on the fourth day, chasing a tricky victory target of 245.

TV umpire Joel Wilson ruled not out when replays showed that Kohli did not edge the ball off Moeen Ali (0-8) in the 17th over and it was crashing onto the leg stump.

Kohli (10 batting) and Ajinkya Rahane (13 batting) duo added 24 runs for the unbroken fourth wicket after another top-order collapse reduced India to 22 for 3.

The Indian top order flopped once again as Shikhar Dhawan (17), KL Rahul (0) and Cheteshwar Pujara (5) were dismissed cheaply.

James Anderson (2-15) had Dhawan caught at slip and trapped Pujara lbw, as the Indian top-order struggled against lateral movement generated by the new ball.

KL Rahul's (0) struggles against the incoming delivery continues as well, bowled off Stuart Broad (1-14) in the fourth over, albeit he was unlucky to get a low toe-edge that deflected onto his stumps.

Pujara did use up one DRS referral for his lbw call, but replays showed the ball hitting bails and the decision stood on umpire's call.

Kohli and Rahane negotiated the tough passage of play until lunch thereafter, with the latter surviving a close lbw appeal right on the marker with DRS referral showing that the ball had impact outside off stump.

Earlier, Mohammed Shami (4-57) made sure that England didn't get too ahead with their lead.

Starting from overnight 260-8, their innings lasted only 4.

2 overs with the hosts losing their last two wickets for just 11 runs and were bowled out for 271 runs (96.

1 overs) in their second innings.

Shami had Stuart Broad (0) caught behind off the very first ball of the day, and then Sam Curran (46) was run-out shortly afterwards going for a non-existent second run in pursuit of quick scoring.

England lead the five-match series 2-1, after winning the first two Tests at Birmingham and Lord's, with India pulling one back with victory in Nottingham.