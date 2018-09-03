Home Sport Cricket

Lance Klusener named consultant coach of Delhi Ranji team

The 46-year old Klusener had played 49 Tests for South Africa with 1906 runs and 80 wickets in his kitty. He had four Test hundreds and best bowling performance of 8 for 64.

Published: 03rd September 2018 11:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2018 11:26 AM   |  A+A-

Lance Klusener (File | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former South Africa all-rounder Lance Klusener has been named as the consultant coach of Delhi's Ranji Trophy team for the upcoming 2018-19 season.

While former Delhi skipper Mithun Manhas will be the chief coach, Klusener's appointment is certainly the most high profile among the support staff across domestic teams.

"Lance Klusner will be Cricket Consultant of Ranji Team of DCCA for One-day tournaments starting from 19th September ( Vijay Hazare trophy and Deodhar Trophy) and domestic T20 tournament scheduled in February 2019," DDCA president Rajat Sharma told PTI today.

"His role will require his services along side the main coach and all the other coaches in the team," Sharma added.

The 46-year old Klusener had played 49 Tests for South Africa with 1906 runs and 80 wickets in his kitty. He had four Test hundreds and best bowling performance of 8 for 64.

However, it was the ODI format where he came into his own in the 171 games in which he scored 3576 runs and took 192 wickets.

The highlight of his career was the 1999 World Cup where he was adjudged Player of the Tournament.

Meanwhile, the DDCA has also announced the names of the coaches for the various age group teams.

For the U-23 team, T Anand will be the chief coach with Hitesh Jain and Robin Singh Jr being appointed batting and bowling coaches respectively.

In the U-19, Rajeev Vinayak will be the chief coach with NS Negi as the assistant coach and V Aravind as the bowling coach.

In the U-16s, Pankaj Joshi will be the batting coach while Arun Singh will be the bowling coach.

For the U-14s, Pradeep Chawla is the batting coach and Joginder Singh the bowling coach.

The women's selection committee was also announced with Anjum Chopra, Jaya Sharma and Renuka Dua being the members of the senior panel.

The junior women's committee comprise Amita Sharma, Reshma Gandhi and Vandana Gupta.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Lance Klusener consultant coach Delhi Ranji team

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Piyush Mishra (Photo: Shekhar Yadav)
Piyush Mishra clears air on reports of rift with Anurag Kashyap 
Apple to repair iPhone 8 logic boards for free
Gallery
Indonesia bid an emotional farewell to the 18th Asian Games, displaying the same gritty spirit with which it organised the 15-day sporting extravaganza as thousands braved heavy rain to turn up for a spectacular closing ceremony. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indonesia bids spectacular farewell
Ali's match figures of 9-134 led England to a 60-run victory in the fourth Test as the hosts completed a series victory on Sunday with an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-game contest. (Photo | AP)
India vs England: Moeen Ali bowls England to series win over India