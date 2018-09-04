Home Sport Cricket

England name unchanged squad for fifth Test

The Oval Test will incidentally be former skipper and England's highest run-scorer Alastair Cook's farewell game for his country.

Published: 04th September 2018

Team England

England test squad remains unchanged for the fifth test aganist India at Oval. (File Photo | AP)

By IANS

LONDON: England have named an unchanged squad for the fifth and final Test against India starting at the Oval on Friday.

Batsman James Vince has been released from the squad with Jonny Bairstow recovering enough to play as specialist batsman.

Olliver Pope will join the squad on Thursday after playing the first two days of Surrey's county game against Essex in Chelmsford.

Squad: Joe Root (c), Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Oliver Pope, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Sam Curran, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes, Ben Stokes.

