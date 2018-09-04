Home Sport Cricket

T10 will modernise cricket: Shane Watson

T10 League is the world's first 10-over cricket league recognised by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Shane Watson

Shane Watson will lead The Karachians in the second edition of the T10 league in United Arab Emirates (UAE) on November 23. ( Photo | AP)

By IANS

DUBAI: Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson believes that the T10 format will help modernise the sport and will definitely be an exciting spectacle for the viewers.

Watson, who will lead The Karachians in the second edition of the T10 league, starting in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on November 23, said the new condensed format of the game will boost the fan base.

On being asked about the T10 format being incorporated into international calendar, Watson said: "There's already a lot of cricket going on currently so I don't think the format will immediately make it to the international scheme of things, but having said that I think the T10 concept is very interesting and there's always a space for introducing a new format to the sport to make it more interesting."

"Just like how T20 cricket revolutionized the sport globally, I think T10 too will modernise the sport and will definitely be an exciting spectacle for the viewers," he added.

Commenting on his decision of being part of the league, Watson said: "I had spoken to some of the players who took part in the league last season, and they gave me some really positive feedback about the league."

"Just like how T20 cricket revolutionised the sport and honed the skills of a player, I think this innovation shall also bring about a positive impact on the sport and grow fan bases across the globe," he added.

The second edition of the T10 League will witness the likes of Darren Sammy, Brendon McCullum, Andre Russell, Rashid Khan, Chris Lynn, Eoin Morgan, Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Sunil Narine along with Watson featuring in the event.

T10 League is the world's first 10-over cricket league recognised by the International Cricket Council (ICC). The league will have two additional teams making it an eight-team league spread over eight days.

Besides The Karachians, the seven other teams are: Kerala Kings, Punjab Legends, Maratha Arabians, Bengal Tigers, Rajputs, Northern Warriors and Pakhtoons. The teams have been drawn into two groups to fight it out in the second season of the T10 League.

