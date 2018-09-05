Home Sport Cricket

Ex-Indian pacer RP Singh bids adieu to cricket

Rudra Pratap Singh made his international debut during a one-day match against Zimbabwe in 2005, played a crucial role in India's title-clinching campaign at the 2007 T20 World Cup.

RP Singh. (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI:  Former Indian fast bowler Rudra Pratap Singh has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

Announcing the same on his official Twitter handle, the 32-year-old said that there is no easy way to say goodbye, but added that it is the right time to call it quits.

"Today as I hang [up] my boots and call it a day I wish to remember and give thanks to each and everyone who made this journey possible," RP Singh wrote.

"Even as I write this, there are conflicting emotions inside me. No matter how much one prepares for this day, there is no easy way to bid goodbye. But somewhere inside there is a voice that tells you - it's time. And that for me is today," he added.

The pacer, who made his international debut during a one-day match against Zimbabwe in 2005, played a crucial role in India's title-clinching campaign at the 2007 T20 World Cup. Singh was the second highest wicket-taker of the prestigious tournament as he bagged a total of 12 wickets in seven matches with an economy rate of 6.33.

In Tests, Singh debuted against Pakistan in Faisalabad in 2006 and bagged the `Man of the Match` award for scalping a five-wicket haul on a flat track.

Singh played a total of 14 Tests and took 40 wickets with an economy rate of 3.98.

