AB de Villiers set to join Pakistan Super League

By ANI

LANORE: Former South African skipper AB de Villiers has signed up for the upcoming season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The announcement was made on the official Twitter handle of the PSL where they posted a video of De Villiers confirming his participation in the league.

"The Pakistan Super League has grown into one of the top T20 tournaments around the world," De Villiers said. "It has given Pakistanis much to cheer about. I've absolutely enjoyed watching some of the PSL games on television in recent years," De Villiers said in a video posted by PSL on Twitter.

"But 2019 will be different. In 2019, I will be participating in the PSL. I certainly can't wait. I'll see you there. Aap ka shukria (thank you!)," he added.

The details regarding the team for which the right-hand batsman will be playing are not revealed yet.

De Villiers, who recently shocked the cricketing world with a sudden announcement of his retirement from the International cricket, is considered to be the greatest batsmen of his time, having appeared in 114 Tests, 228 ODIs and 78 T20I for the national side.

He finished his career with an incredible 20,014 international runs, including 8,765 in Tests, 9,577 in ODIs and 1,672 in T20Is.