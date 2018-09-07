Home Sport Cricket

AB de Villiers set to join Pakistan Super League

The details regarding the team for which the South African star batsman will be playing are not revealed yet.

Published: 07th September 2018 08:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2018 08:06 PM   |  A+A-

AB de Villiers. (File | AP)

By ANI

LANORE: Former South African skipper AB de Villiers has signed up for the upcoming season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The announcement was made on the official Twitter handle of the PSL where they posted a video of De Villiers confirming his participation in the league.

"The Pakistan Super League has grown into one of the top T20 tournaments around the world," De Villiers said. "It has given Pakistanis much to cheer about. I've absolutely enjoyed watching some of the PSL games on television in recent years," De Villiers said in a video posted by PSL on Twitter.

"But 2019 will be different. In 2019, I will be participating in the PSL. I certainly can't wait. I'll see you there. Aap ka shukria (thank you!)," he added.

The details regarding the team for which the right-hand batsman will be playing are not revealed yet.

De Villiers, who recently shocked the cricketing world with a sudden announcement of his retirement from the International cricket, is considered to be the greatest batsmen of his time, having appeared in 114 Tests, 228 ODIs and 78 T20I for the national side.

He finished his career with an incredible 20,014 international runs, including 8,765 in Tests, 9,577 in ODIs and 1,672 in T20Is.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
AB de Villiers Pakistan Super League PSL

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
There should not be discrimination among people: Subramanian Swamy 
Fire breaks out at West Bengal's Howrah Railway station
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality