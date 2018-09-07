Home Sport Cricket

Alastair Cook unbeaten as England make steady start to India finale

Cook, who walked out to a guard of honour from the India team, was soon into his stride with two trademark boundaries off successive balls from fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah.

Published: 07th September 2018 03:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2018 06:31 PM   |  A+A-

England's Alastair Cook hits a shot in his last ever test match during the fifth cricket test match of a five match series between England and India at the Oval cricket ground in London. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Alastair Cook held firm in his last Test to guide England to 68 for one at lunch on the first day of their series finale against India at The Oval on Friday.

Cook, England's all-time record Test run-scorer, was 37 not out -- his best score of the  series -- in his final appearance before international retirement.

The 33-year-old left-handed opener has struggled for Test runs lately, and came into this match averaging under 19 for the calendar year.

Cook, extending his England appearance record to 161 Tests, was thrust straight into the action when Joe Root, his successor as England captain, opted to bat first after winning the toss.

England had already won this five-match series after a 60-run victory at Southampton, completed on Sunday, gave them an unassailable 3-1 lead.

Cook, who walked out to a guard of honour from the India team, was soon into his stride with two trademark boundaries off successive balls from fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah -- a square-cut followed by a pull.

England's Alastair Cook, center, runs out to bat in his last ever test match during the fifth cricket test match of a five match series between England and India at the Oval cricket ground in London. (Photo | AP)

Keaton Jennings, under pressure for his England place, had made just six when he was hit on the helmet after taking his eye off a short all from Ishant Sharma.

He nevertheless helped fellow left-hander Cook compile England's best opening stand of the series.

But when Jennings had made 23, with England 60 for one, Jennings carelessly turned left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja, recalled in place of the unfit Ravichandran Ashwin, straight to KL Rahul at leg-slip.

Moeen Ali, continuing at number three after batting there in the second innings at Southampton so Root could come in his favoured position of number four, was two not out at lunch.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
England vs India Virat Kohli Joe Root Alastair Cook

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Donald Trump (File | AP)
Donald Trump suggests New York Times opinion piece is an act of subversion
Fresh surge in fuel prices, commuter face difficulties 
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality
In a landmark verdict on Thursday 06 September, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra comprising Rohinton Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra scrapped the Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) that criminalises h
Section 377: Supreme Court decriminalises homosexuality