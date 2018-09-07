Aniruda hits ton

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: S Aniruda’s 136 helped Globe Trotters defeat Alwarpet by 87 runs in the VAP Trophy limitedover tournament at SSN College on Thursday. Brief scores: Vijay CC 179/9 in 42 ovs (Kousik 59 n.o) lost to Young Stars 180/3 in 36.4 ovs (Tushar 110, Kamalesh 42). Pts: Young Stars 4; Vijay 0. Globe Trotters 316 in 49.3 ovs (Aniruda 136, Mukunth 55; Suthesh 3/77, U Mukilesh 3/43) bt Alwarpet CC 229 in 40.5 ovs (Ashwin 91, Shijit 80; Radhakrishnan 4/33, Varun 3/35). Pts: Trotters 4; Alwarpet 0.

Sushil shines

D Sushil Rhaj’s 6/16 helped Combined Districts bundle out City for 99 on the first day of the TNCA U-16 City versus Combined Districts match. At stumps, Combined Districts were 156/3. Brief scores: City 99 in 29.1 ovs (Sushil 6/16) vs Combined Districts 156/3 in 60 ovs (Boopathy 70 batting, Santhosh 48).

Rahul scalps six

Riding on D Rahul’s 6/38, Districts II restricted City I to 105 on Day 1 of the TNCA round robin U-19 tournament. In reply, Districts were 129/8 at stumps. In another match, City II’s S Bhargav scalped five to dismantle District I for 245. At stumps, City II were 26 for no loss. Brief scores: City I 105 in 32.2 ovs (Rahul 6/38, Adhithya 4/10) vs Districts II 129/8 in 45 ovs (Samuvel 3/21, Pratham 3/31). Districts I 245 in 80.4 ovs (Arun 50, Santhosh 41, Bhargav 5/51) vs City II 26/0 in 8 ovs.