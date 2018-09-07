Home Sport Cricket

India Blue trounces India Red to win Duleep Trophy

Spinners Deepak Jagbir Hooda and Saurabh Kumar needed just 10.5 overs on the fourth day to bundle out India Red for 172 in the second innings.

Published: 07th September 2018 04:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2018 04:30 PM   |  A+A-

Cricket bat

For representational purposes (File | AP)

By PTI

DINDIGUL: India Blue thrashed defending champion India Red by an innings and 187 runs in the final Friday to win the Duleep Trophy at NPR College ground here.

Spinners Deepak Jagbir Hooda (5 for 56) and Saurabh Kumar (5 for 51) needed just 10.5 overs on the fourth day to bundle out India Red for 172 in the second innings.

Overnight not-out batsmen Ishan Kishan and Writtick Chatterjee fell in the space of 10 runs to left-arm spinner Saurabh Kumar and Hooda respectively.

The talented, young Kishan could only add five runs to his score of 25, while Chatterjee moved from 13 to 15 before being caught by Ricky Bhui off Hooda.

Off-spinner Hooda picked up the wickets of M Prasidh (7) and Ishan Porel (6) to finish things off for India Blue.

Earlier, Saurabh had Mihir Hirwani (5) caught behind by Smit Patel.

Left-arm spinner Swapnil Singh, who took 5 for 58 in India Red's first innings, bowled only three overs and went wicketless in the second.

Swapnil had a pretty good match as he scored 69 in India Blue's only innings apart from the five-wicket haul.

Himachal Pradesh batsman Nikhil Gangta was named man of the match for his superb knock of 130.

Brief scores:

India Blue 541 all out in 167.3 overs (N R Gangta 136, Anmolpreet Singh 96, Swapnil Singh 69, Parvez Rasool 4 for 150, Mihir Hirwani 3 for 190) beat India Red 182 all out in 69.1 overs (B Sandeep 57, Swapnil Singh 5 for 58) and 172 all out in 38.5 overs (Abhinav Mukund 46, Saurabh Kumar 5 for 51, Deepak Hooda 5 for 56) by an innings and 187 runs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Duleep Trophy BCCI Indian cricket Deepak Hooda Ishan Kishan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Donald Trump (File | AP)
Donald Trump suggests New York Times opinion piece is an act of subversion
Fresh surge in fuel prices, commuter face difficulties 
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality
In a landmark verdict on Thursday 06 September, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra comprising Rohinton Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra scrapped the Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) that criminalises h
Section 377: Supreme Court decriminalises homosexuality