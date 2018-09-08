Home Sport Cricket

Alastair Cook​ fails to get hundred in final Test as India reduce England to 198/7 on Day 1

Former England skipper Alastair Cook top-scored for the hosts with a patient 71 off 190 balls before he was removed by Jasprit Bumrah.

Published: 08th September 2018 12:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2018 12:54 AM   |  A+A-

Alastair Cook

England's Alastair Cook celebrates reaching 50 runs in his last ever test match during the fifth cricket test match against India at the Oval cricket ground in London. | AP

By IANS

LONDON: Alastair Cook missed a century as England threw away a decent start to huff and puff their way to 198/7 and Indian bowlers came up with a captivating Day 1 performance in the fifth Test here on Friday.

Former England skipper Cook, who called time on his illustrious career before the final rubber, top-scored for the hosts with a patient 71 off 190 balls before he was removed by Jasprit Bumrah. Joe Root had won the toss and elected to bat first.

Moeen Ali got to a 50 as well but India came roaring back in the third session after struggling to get wickets in the first two, to reduce England to 198 from 133/2 at one stage.

Pace spearhead Ishant Sharma returned best figures of 3/28, while Ravindra Jadeja -- playing his first match of the series -- and Bumrah grabbed two wickets each conceding 57 and 41 runs, respectively.

At stumps, Jos Buttler (11 batting) and Adil Rashid (4 batting) were at the crease.

Brief scores: England 1st innings 198/7 (Alastair Cook 71, Moeen Ali 50; Ishant Sharma 3/28, Jasprit Bumrah 2/41, R. Jadeja 2/57)

Alastair Cook England vs India India vs England India vs England final Test

