Australian pacer Peter Siddle signs two-year contract with Essex

Australia pacer Peter Siddle (File | AP)

By ANI

LONDON: Australian fast bowler Peter Siddle has signed a two-year contract with Essex County Cricket Club for the upcoming 2019 and 2020 season of the English domestic tournament.

The 33-year-old has had two successful stints with the reigning county champions in the current season.

Reflecting on the signing, the paceman said that he has had great past experiences with the club and is committed to the team.

"I have loved my time at the club so far with the players and staff giving me a great welcome, and I really feel part of the team at Essex. As an overseas player, I am always committed to taking the whole experience in and not just picking up my money and being on my way at the end of a contract," ESPNcricinfo.com quoted Siddle as saying.

Earlier this week, Alastair Cook, who will be retiring from international cricket after the final Test of the ongoing five-match series against India, had also agreed to a three-year deal with the Essex.

Expressing excitement over the same, the right-arm bowler stated that they have had good battles in the past and it would be fun to play alongside Cook in the team.

"I'm also really excited to play alongside Cooky, we've had some really great battles in the past and it's going to be fun to play on the same side as him rather than against him," he said.

Siddle has played a total of 62 Tests for Australia, taking 211 wickets with an economy rate of 2.93, while in ODIs, he has scalped 15 wickets in 17 games with an economy rate of 4.64.

