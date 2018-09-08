India bowl out England for 332 on day 2 of fifth Test

By AFP

LONDON: England were dismissed for 332 in their first innings after winning the toss on the second day of the fifth Test against India at the Oval on Saturday.

Jos Buttler marked his 28th birthday by top-scoring with 89 before he was last man out, some 30 minutes after lunch.

He faced 133 balls, including six fours and two sixes.

Buttler was caught by Ajinkya Rahane at slip off left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja, who took four wickets for 79 runs in his first match of the series.

England, who have already won this five-match campaign at 3-1 up, ended the first day struggling at 198 for seven.

But they added over a hundred runs in Saturday's morning session as their lower order again frustrated India.