England 20 for no loss in 2nd innings at tea on day 3

Published: 09th September 2018 08:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2018 08:24 PM   |  A+A-

1 2 3 4 5 India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates reaching 50 runs during the fifth cricket test match of a five match series between England and India at the Oval cricket ground in London. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: England were 20 for no loss in their second innings on the third day of the fifth and final cricket Test against India at the Oval on Sunday.

England bowled out India for 292 in their first innings to take a 40-run lead and now lead by 60 runs.

Alastair Cook, playing his last Test innings was batting on 13 and giving him company was Keaton Jennings (7).

Ravindra Jadeja top-scored for India with an unbeaten 86-run knock, while debutant Hanuma Vihari contributed 56 before being caught behind off Moeen Ali.

Each of the six England bowlers dismissed at least one batsman.

Brief Scores: England 1st innings: 332 and 20 for no loss in 9 overs.

India 1st innings: 292 all out in 95 overs (Hanuma Vihari 56, Ravindra Jadeja 86 not out; James Anderson 2/30, Moeen Ali 2/50, Ben Stokes 2/56).

