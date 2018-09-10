Home Sport Cricket

England reach 243-2 at lunch on Day 4, Cook hits 100 against India in last game

Cook's 181-run third-wicket partnership with his successor as captain, Joe Root, who is unbeaten on 92, has taken England's lead to 283.

Published: 10th September 2018 05:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2018 05:57 PM   |  A+A-

England's Alastair Cook, in his last ever batting innings before retiring from test cricket, celebrates reaching his century during the fifth cricket test match of a five match series between England and India at the Oval cricket ground in London. (AP)

By Associated Press

LONDON: Alastair Cook scored a century in his final test innings as England took complete control of the fifth test against India on Monday, reaching 243-2 at lunch in the second innings on Day 4 at the Oval.

Playing in his 161st and final test match, England's leading test run-scorer began the day on 46 and played fluidly to bring up his 33rd test century before reaching the interval on 103 not out.

Cook's 181-run third-wicket partnership with his successor as captain, Joe Root, who is unbeaten on 92, has taken England's lead to 283.

England already holds an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series, but is well placed to widen its victory margin.

Cook, who scored 71 in England's first innings, had already received two standing ovations on Monday before reaching three figures. First he brought up his half century, securing a test career average of above 45 in the process.

Then, on reaching 76, Cook became fifth highest test run-scorer of all time, going past Sri Lankan Kumar Sangakarra's 12,400 to also become the leading left-handed batsman.

He brought up the landmark he and the crowd wanted most in the strangest of circumstances, as what appeared to be a single to take him to 97, became five, as Jasprit Bumrah's throw to the non-striker's end went for four overthrows, taking Cook to 101 from 210 balls.

Cook's finale comes at the same London ground where Australian great Donald Bradman made a duck in his final test innings, denying him a career average of more than 100.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Alastair Cook Joe Root India vs England

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)
Petrol should not be sold at more than Rs 40 per litre: Subramanian Swamy
Union Minister for IT and Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad . (File photo| PTI)
Will Rahul Gandhi take responsibility of child’s death in Bihar amid bandh: BJP
Gallery
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival
Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses during 'Bharat Bandh' protest called by Congress and other parties against fuel price hike and depreciation of the rupee in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Congress, opposition parties hold nation-wide protests against fuel price hike