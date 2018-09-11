Punjab to play Madhya Pradesh in the finals of Dhruv Pandove Trophy

By UNI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab and Madhya Pradesh will play the 50 over game final of the Dhruv Pandove Trophy in the 7th all India U-19 Invitation Tournament in Patiala on Wednesday.

In the last league encounter, Punjab playing against Baroda got the vital first innings lead against Baroda to garner three points and take their points tally to 11 while Baroda got one point and ended the league stage with seven points.

Punjab resuming at overnight 341 for 6 in 86 overs declared their first innings closed at 384 for 9 in 94 overs.

Salil Arora the overnight not out batsman with 76 remained unbeaten on 94 off 110 balls while Sumit Sharma remained unbeaten on 18.

Replying Baroda were bundled out for 136 in 70.3 overs.

Vasudev Patel (39) and Khush (54) were the main run getters for Baroda.

For Punjab Dipanshu Chadha (5 for 33), Dipin Chitkara (3 for 34) were the main wicket takers.

Baroda in their second essay were 22 for no loss in 7 overs.

In the second match played at Govt.College Ground in Ropar between MPCA and Chhattisgarh.

Batting first Chhattisgarh scored 170 for 7 on the first day before rain brought the first days proceedings to an end.

Chhattisgarh resuming on the second day were bowled out for 174 in 66.1 overs.

For MPCA Prankesh 5 for 52 and Tripuresh 3 for 25 were the main wicket takers.

Chasing 174 MPCA were 160 for 8 in 32 overs when the match ended.

Shobit Mishra 6 for 43 was the most successful bowler for Chhattisgarh.

Lakhan Patel (37) and Irfan Ali (71 off 62 balls) were the main run getters for Madhya Pradesh.

Since the first innings could not be completed MPCA and Chhattisgarh split one point each.

MPCA raised their tally to 11 which took them to second spot behind Punjab on NRR and find a place in the finals.

In the third match played at H R Saggi Cricket Ground in Patiala, UP Under-19 electing to bat first were 173 for 9 in 54.2 overs when sharp showers brought an end to first days play.

Resuming UP went on to declare their first innings at 209 for 9 in 66 overs.

Aditya Sharma who was unbeaten on 79 overnight went on to score an unbeaten century (103).

Replying Mumbai scored 134 for 4 in 52.4 overs.

Subed Parker 51 off 90 balls with 7 boundaries, Hashid (unbeaten 43) and Arjun Tendulkar (unbeaten 24) were together at the crease when sharp showers ended the match.

Kritagya Singh (3 for 36) was the most successful bowler for UPCA.

As the first innings could not be completed Mumbai and UPCA split one point each.

UPCA with 10 points and Mumbai with 7 points made an exit from the tournament.