Home Sport Cricket

Rishabh Pan​​​​t needs more time but former India keepers want clear selection policy

Rishabh Pant's glovework has been shoddy in England and he needs to cover a lot of ground before he can be trusted as a Test-level wicket-keeper.

Published: 11th September 2018 08:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2018 08:47 PM   |  A+A-

Rishabh Pant

India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant celebrates his century during the fifth cricket test match of a five match series between England and India at the Oval cricket ground in London. | AP

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Rishabh Pant's glovework has been shoddy in England and he needs to cover a lot of ground before he can be trusted as a Test-level wicket-keeper, some of the former India stumpers said Tuesday.

The 20-year-old has conceded an unprecedented 76 byes in six innings in the ongoing Test series against England although at least 20-25 of those runs were not exactly his fault.

After watching him closely, former India 'keepers Nayan Mongia, Kiran More and Deep Dasgupta believe that the Rourkee youngster is still a "work in progress".

But at the same time, they want the selectors to have a clear cut policy on young keepers given that Wriddhiman Saha is unlikely to start playing before another three to four months.

"He (Pant) is still very raw and I think it's a wrong policy to pick players based on their IPL form. His basics of keeping are not correct. My concern is if he is not able to keep to spinners in England, he will have problems on fourth and fifth day tracks in the sub-continent," Mongia, who has kept wickets to the legendary Anil Kumble, told PTI Tuesday.

Mongia then dissected his keeping against Hanuma Vihari and Ravindra Jadeja.

"You need suppleness in shoulders. His shoulders are stiff. Now in England, at least the bounce is not uneven. But the test will be against Ashwin, Jadeja and Kuldeep on the uneven fourth and fifth day tracks in India. Against pacers, he is just diving from the spot," said the veteran of 44 Tests and 140 ODIs.

Asked about his preferred choice in the upcoming series against the West Indies, Mongia spoke about Parthiv Patel.

"I think Parthiv was the second keeper in South Africa. How come he is not in the scheme of things? I think they should try Parthiv but it's up to the selectors. I don't know why there aren't long-term camps at NCA for young keepers," he added.

While Mongia spoke about recalling Parthiv, another former cricketer and analyst Deep Dasgupta feels that it could at best be a short-term policy.

"Look, Rishabh Pant is your long-term future and he needs to be nurtured well. Yes, there are a lot of areas in keeping that he needs to work on but I don't want to see a player being dumped after one series," Dasgupta, who has watched a lot of domestic cricket as broadcaster, opined.

Questioned on any technical flaw that he has observed, Dasgupta said: "I think against seamers, he is trying to judge the angle of the delivery from the hand. You can't do that in England. Also he needs to be stable in his position." 

Asked about what will be his choice for the next Test against West Indies at Rajkot, Dasgupta termed it a tricky one.

"I guess the situation is fluid. Do the selectors want to go back to Parthiv? He recently scored 80 in a Duleep Trophy game. Now with Parthiv or even DK (Dinesh Karthik) you know what to expect. So, if you are looking at the next six Tests (including four against Australia), I don't mind having the two veterans," said Dasgupta.

But what about Kona Bharat, who recently scored a hundred against Australia A? Dasgupta replied: "Well Bharat is the best young keeper in the country. But then you need to be very cautious. If selectors think he is ready then it has to be till Australia Test matches. The policy needs to be spelt out." 

Kiran More, who has been a former chairman of selectors, wants Pant to get another chance against the Caribbeans at Rajkot.
"I would ideally give him one more Test match. I feel for the boy. I believe he has been fast-tracked into Test cricket and England is not an easy place to keep wickets.

"But I would look at the positives. He hasn't dropped any catches even though he has conceded byes. He is a terrific talent. I only hope that this doesn't affect his batting," More said.

Like Mongia and Dasgupta, More also spoke about how Pant needs to really work hard on his keeping.

"Yes, he needs to work a lot on his keeping. There is a lot that he can learn in terms of technique. I am ready to work on him and help him out if he wants," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rishabh Pan​​​​t India wicketkeepers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Redford in 'The old man and the gun' (Photo | IMDB)
Robert Redford premieres 'final' film at Toronto
Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt (File | AFP)
Mahesh Bhatt's makes his acting debut with Dark Side of Life: Mumbai City
Gallery
Brian De Palma, one of the frontrunners of the 'American New Wave' in the 1970s have inspired filmmakers for over forty years. (Graphics | Vijesh C K)
5 films of autuer Brian De Palma which you must watch
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival