South Africa batsman David Miller quits first-class cricket to focus on World Cup

Published: 11th September 2018 08:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2018 08:01 PM   |  A+A-

David Miller

South Africa batsman David Miller | AFP

By UNI

CAPE TOWN: Hard-hitting middle-order batsman David Miller has quit first-class cricket in a bid to concentrate on his limited overs game ahead of next year’s World Cup in England and Wales.

The 29-year-old, who jointly holds the record for the fastest Twenty20 International century off 35 balls, is a regular in South Africa’s limited overs teams and says he would rather focus on “the format I love”.

“It was a tough decision to make,” Miller said in a media release from Cricket South Africa on Tuesday. “I have decided that I would, in future, like to concentrate on white ball cricket to make sure that I am in a position to give myself the best opportunity to play for the Proteas in the format that I love.

“This is an important decision for me, especially with the World Cup looming next year.”

Miller added he would play domestic limited overs cricket this season for the Durban-based Dolphins.

“I will be available to play for the Dolphins in all limited-overs competitions and will give it my all to help them win trophies this season,” he added.

Miller has scored 3,342 runs in 63 first-class matches, averaging 36.32 with six centuries and 19 half-centuries.

The left-handed batsman has not been capped at test level, but CSA Chief Executive Thabang Moroe is hopeful that he will make himself available in first-class cricket in the future.

“It is disappointing to lose David from our pool of potential test players,” Moroe said. “At the age of 29 he still has many years of good cricket left in him in all formats but at the same time we have to understand that he wants to throw his full weight into helping the Proteas to win the ICC World Cup.

“He has time on his hands to resume his first-class career in due course and I sincerely hope that we have not seen the last of him in red ball cricket where he has shown his undeniable talents in the past.”

