Vijay CC retain VAP Trophy

These two stands gave a solid foundation for Vijay CC.

Published: 11th September 2018

Vijay CC players celebrate their VAP Trophy triumph on Monday | D SAMPATHKUMAR

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : N Jagadeesan’s 84 and Rahil Shah’s 4/23 paved the way for Vijay CC to beat Madras Cricket Club by 125 runs in the final of the VA Parthasarathy Memorial Trophy limited-over tournament played at the MA Chidambaram stadium here on Monday. Jagadeesan was involved in two useful partnerships. For the first wicket, he raised 62 runs in 80 balls with Suryapprakash and for the second wicket along with Shahrukh, he stitched 87 runs in 105 balls.

These two stands gave a solid foundation for Vijay CC. Later, Abhinav Mukund and Vijay Shankar added 54 runs in 61 balls for the fourth wicket to help their team post a challenging total. In contrast, MCC top-order including skipper S Suresh Kumar went for their shots too early and thus lost wickets in quick succession.

Brief scores: Vijay CC 260/5 in 50 ovs (N Jagadeesan 84, A Mukund 38, V Shankar 41) bt MCC 135 in 35 ovs (A Srinivasan 39; Rahil Shah 4/23, R Sai Kishore 3/31). Man of the Final: N Jagadeesan. Player of the series: M Kaushik Gandhi (Jolly Rovers).

