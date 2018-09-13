Home Sport Cricket

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, other limited overs specialists leave for Asia Cup

The seasoned MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma were among the limited overs specialists who left for Dubai to take part in the Asia Cup.

Published: 13th September 2018 07:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2018 07:20 PM   |  A+A-

Rohit Sharma

India batsman Rohit Sharma (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The seasoned Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Rohit Sharma were among the limited overs specialists who left for Dubai on Thursday to take part in the Asia Cup.

To be played in the 50-over format by six teams, the Asia Cup starts from Saturday.

All-rounder Kedar Jadhav posted a picture on his Twitter handle of him along with Sharma, Dhoni, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav.

Jadhav is making a comeback to the national side post his surgery for a hamstring injury, which he sustained during the opening encounter of this year's Indian Premier League.

"Some of the players have left for the Asia Cup Thursday while the others will join them," a BCCI official said.

Chahal and Kuldeep also posted a picture with Dhoni.

India begin their campaign against minnows Hong Kong on September 18 before taking on arch-rivals Pakistan in a marquee clash the next day.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Asia Cup cricket Rohit Sharma MS Dhoni

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rail coach restaurant opens at Chennai Rail Museum
Cooling off in protective suits could help Ebola workers
Gallery
Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, speaks about the Apple iPhone XS and Apple iPhone XS Max. | Associated Press
Apple unveils new iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR
Movie: Manmarziyaan | Language: Hindi | Director: Anurag Kashyap | Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan | Release date: 14 September 2018
Movie releases for this Ganesh Chaturthi weekend