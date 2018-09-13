Mirror, mirror on the wall

Aakash Chopra By

Express News Service

One more overseas tour, one more heartbreaking Test series loss. While the scoreline reads 1-4, the series wasn’t as lopsi­ded, for India had its moments. Unfortunately, ‘could have been’ and ‘should have been’ don’t find a place in the history books and this team, like all Indian teams of the past, will eventually be ju­dged on the overseas performances. There’s one more overseas to­ur (to Australia later this year) in 2018 and therefore, let’s take a cl­o­ser look at the gains from this series and what it might need to do to produce a score line in its favour.

Kohli — the batsman

Virat Kohli scored 593 runs in the Test series, which not only dispelled doubts about his efficiency against the moving ball but also, established him as the best batsman (across all formats) on the planet. His consistency is a valuable asset, for a lot of great batsmen tend to underperform when given the extra responsibility of leading the side. There’s no such concern for Kohli.

Fast bowling

Finally, India can boast of their own pace quartet — one that’s equally efficient in all conditions with all kinds of cricket balls. They’ve not just managed to take 20 wickets consistently but also, have ensured that hosts are wary of dishing out green-tops. Indian fast bowling is no longer inferior to the bowling departments of SENA (South Afrcia, England, New Zealand and Australia) countries.

Pant, Rahul and Vihari

Even though the last Test match was a dead rubber and India still lost, there were few positives to build on. In Rishabh Pant, India might have found a wicketkeeper batsman who’s capable of taking the attack to the opposition when the ball is a little old and the bo­wlers a little tired. He’s still wo­rk in progress but worth inve­s­ting in. KL Rahul’s 149 is a valid­ation of his abilities in long-form cricket and might solve half the opening woes in long term. Also, Hanuma Vihari has made an impression in the first game itself, which should encourage the selectors to blood in the next lot.

Where are the batsmen?

There has to be more about Indian batting than Kohli. If you have a batsman as good as Kohli at number 4, all you need is a batsman on either side of him who’s equally consistent. Two of the top three must set the platform for Kohli to come and seize control. On this tour, he kept walking out to douse the fire. And Indian hopes crashed with his dismissal too often. Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane impressed in parts but if India were to scale the Australian summit, these two will have to do a lot better than they did in England. Also, there’s merit in revisiting the strategy of playing only 5 batsmen if the batting is struggling.

Dismiss the tail

While Indian bowlers were outst­a­nding throughout, they did se­e­m a little bereft of ideas when they bowled to the tail. It might feel like nitpicking but the difference between the two sides was the way the two tails batted. Th­ere’s no shame in admitting that the English lower order was far more competent than India’s but the fact we could’ve bowled better shouldn’t be lost on the team.

Pick the right XI

This theme has been consistent right from India’s tour to South Af­rica. The axing of Rahane in the first two Tests in SA, dropp­ing Pujara at Edgbaston, playing Ku­ldeep Yadav and not an extra se­amer at Lord’s, not considering an extra spinner at Southampt­o­n, continuous backing of Ha­r­d­i­k Pandya and Shikhar Dhawan and not so much the rest are few of the choices that merit revisiting. Looking back at where you fa­ltered is a sound way of avoiding the same stumbling blocks in the future. There’s a lot going for this Indian team and it has the ingredients to become the best Indian Test team but it’s also a fact that they are not there yet. And it’s only fair to be honest with the man in the mirror.